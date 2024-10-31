Raymond James Upgrades CTO Realty Growth, Inc. - Preferred Stock (CTO.PRA)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:CTO.PRA) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 61.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTO.PRA is 0.53%, an increase of 19.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 74.34% to 1,780K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KIFYX - Westwood Salient Select Income Fund Institutional Shares holds 447K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 420K shares.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 224K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares , representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTO.PRA by 1.78% over the last quarter.

RSIIX - RiverPark Strategic Income Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 122K shares.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 120K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.