Raymond James Upgrades CTO Realty Growth (CTO)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.48% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for CTO Realty Growth is $21.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $23.62. The average price target represents an increase of 11.48% from its latest reported closing price of $19.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CTO Realty Growth is 101MM, a decrease of 15.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTO Realty Growth. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 7.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTO is 0.18%, an increase of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 16,911K shares. The put/call ratio of CTO is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Heitman Real Estate Securities holds 784K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares , representing a decrease of 15.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 0.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 683K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 634K shares , representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Grace & White holds 582K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares , representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 522K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares , representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 46.49% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 509K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 6.83% over the last quarter.

CTO Realty Growth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified REIT that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income properties comprising approximately 2.8 million square feet in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease REIT.

