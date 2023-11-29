Raymond James Upgrades Crocs (CROX)

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from Outperform to Strong Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.32% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crocs is 118.60. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.32% from its latest reported closing price of 101.09.

The projected annual revenue for Crocs is 3,993MM, an increase of 1.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 969 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crocs. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CROX is 0.26%, a decrease of 9.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 62,414K shares. The put/call ratio of CROX is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,801K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,101K shares, representing an increase of 25.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 32.30% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,927K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,882K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 21.26% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,832K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares, representing a decrease of 21.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 31.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,826K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 18.50% over the last quarter.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings holds 1,672K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crocs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

