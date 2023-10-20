Raymond James Upgrades Crocs (CROX)

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.09% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crocs is 136.88. The forecasts range from a low of 102.01 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 62.09% from its latest reported closing price of 84.45.

The projected annual revenue for Crocs is 3,993MM, an increase of 2.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 982 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crocs. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 5.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CROX is 0.27%, a decrease of 21.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 63,522K shares. The put/call ratio of CROX is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,230K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares, representing an increase of 26.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 16.11% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,101K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares, representing an increase of 28.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 71.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,882K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 15.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,825K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 17.46% over the last quarter.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings holds 1,672K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crocs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

