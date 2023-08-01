Raymond James Upgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from Market Perform to Strong Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.96% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ConnectOne Bancorp is 22.10. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 7.96% from its latest reported closing price of 20.47.

The projected annual revenue for ConnectOne Bancorp is 330MM, an increase of 16.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConnectOne Bancorp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNOB is 0.10%, a decrease of 21.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 31,739K shares. The put/call ratio of CNOB is 6.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,660K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares, representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 23.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,191K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 31.85% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,128K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 33.29% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,120K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 24.71% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 990K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing a decrease of 10.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 81.69% over the last quarter.

ConnectOne Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank offers a full suite of both commercial and consumer banking and lending products and services through its banking offices located across New York and New Jersey.

