Raymond James Upgrades Community Financial System (CBU)

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU) from Market Perform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.60% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Community Financial System is $64.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 14.60% from its latest reported closing price of $56.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Community Financial System is 771MM, an increase of 9.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Financial System. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBU is 0.12%, an increase of 104.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 44,918K shares. The put/call ratio of CBU is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,416K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,539K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,128K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,161K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 49.85% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,949K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 1.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,677K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 4.62% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,328K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBU by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Community Bank System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 230 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $13.8 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country's 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company's Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale.

