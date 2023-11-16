Raymond James Upgrades CommScope Holding (COMM)

Fintel reports that on November 16, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM) from Underperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 249.11% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for CommScope Holding is 5.86. The forecasts range from a low of 3.79 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents an increase of 249.11% from its latest reported closing price of 1.68.

The projected annual revenue for CommScope Holding is 9,714MM, an increase of 23.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in CommScope Holding. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 8.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMM is 0.10%, a decrease of 12.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.53% to 193,727K shares. The put/call ratio of COMM is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fpr Partners holds 21,164K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,953K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 32.56% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 9,160K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,807K shares, representing an increase of 25.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 16.44% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 7,961K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,661K shares, representing an increase of 28.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers holds 6,900K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,485K shares, representing a decrease of 22.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 43.00% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,885K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,981K shares, representing a decrease of 44.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 88.71% over the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Its global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible.

