Raymond James Upgrades Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Commerce Bancshares (NasdaqGS:CBSH) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.69% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Commerce Bancshares is 55.59. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $60.38. The average price target represents an increase of 4.69% from its latest reported closing price of 53.10.

The projected annual revenue for Commerce Bancshares is 1,655MM, an increase of 5.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.21.

Commerce Bancshares Declares $0.27 Dividend

On February 2, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2024 received the payment on March 25, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $53.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.62%, the lowest has been 1.25%, and the highest has been 2.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 775 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commerce Bancshares. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBSH is 0.17%, an increase of 9.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.99% to 102,256K shares. The put/call ratio of CBSH is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,844K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,904K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Commerce Bank holds 7,223K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,026K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 1.84% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 4,718K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,493K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 4,697K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,613K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 62.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,731K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,506K shares, representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Commerce Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With $31.5 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

