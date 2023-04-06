Raymond James Upgrades Columbia Banking System (COLB)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from Outperform to Strong Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Columbia Banking System is $29.89. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 45.43% from its latest reported closing price of $20.55.

The projected annual revenue for Columbia Banking System is $2,255MM, an increase of 90.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,072K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 0.60% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Portfolio holds 75K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 58.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 134.64% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 217K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing a decrease of 14.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 10.60% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 518K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing a decrease of 13.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 45.89% over the last quarter.

PLTL - Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 1.69% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Banking System. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLB is 0.21%, a decrease of 5.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 106,207K shares. The put/call ratio of COLB is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Columbia Banking System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-charteredfull-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times and was recently honored as #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Northwest region by J.D. Power in the 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com. Columbia Bank received the highest score in the Northwest region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customer satisfaction with their own retail bank.

