Raymond James Upgrades Coherent (LSE:0LHO)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Coherent (LSE:0LHO) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.85% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coherent is 118.73 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 62.08 GBX to a high of 146.29 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 86.85% from its latest reported closing price of 63.54 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Coherent is 6,500MM, an increase of 22.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherent. This is an increase of 141 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LHO is 0.40%, an increase of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 186,652K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 10,239K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,639K shares , representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHO by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,493K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,437K shares , representing a decrease of 20.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHO by 92.35% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,607K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,614K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHO by 10.34% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,020K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,792K shares , representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHO by 7.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,832K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,889K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHO by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.