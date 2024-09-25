Raymond James Upgrades CNH Industrial N.V. (BIT:1CNHI)

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for CNH Industrial N.V. (BIT:1CNHI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.10% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for CNH Industrial N.V. is €12.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of €9.07 to a high of €16.97. The average price target represents an increase of 33.10% from its latest reported closing price of €9.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CNH Industrial N.V. is 23,592MM, an increase of 2.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 843 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNH Industrial N.V.. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CNHI is 0.30%, an increase of 5.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.76% to 1,017,965K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 150,584K shares representing 12.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144,010K shares , representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CNHI by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 62,271K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,676K shares , representing an increase of 17.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CNHI by 84.70% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 58,019K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,395K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CNHI by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 32,091K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,565K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CNHI by 20.14% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 24,620K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

