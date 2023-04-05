Raymond James Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

On April 5, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 151.36% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clean Energy Fuels is $10.56. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 151.36% from its latest reported closing price of $4.20.

The projected annual revenue for Clean Energy Fuels is $555MM, an increase of 32.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 550.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNE by 84.80% over the last quarter.

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 222K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 15.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNE by 3.58% over the last quarter.

TCAAX - Thrivent Moderately Conservative Allocation Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNE by 78.83% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 729K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares, representing a decrease of 11.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNE by 16.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clean Energy Fuels. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLNE is 0.07%, an increase of 14.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 122,004K shares. The put/call ratio of CLNE is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

Clean Energy Fuels Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the leading provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market in the United States and Canada. Through its sales of Redeem™ renewable natural gas (RNG), which is derived from capturing biogenic methane produced from decomposing organic waste, Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicle fleets, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas by at least 70% and even up to 300% depending on the source of the RNG. Clean Energy can deliver Redeem through compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquified natural gas (LNG) to its network of approximately 540 fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada. Clean Energy builds and operates CNG and LNG fueling stations for the transportation market, owns natural gas liquefication facilities in California and Texas, and transports bulk CNG and LNG to non-transportation customers around the U.S.

