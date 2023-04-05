Raymond James Upgrades Cigna (CI)

On April 5, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Cigna (NYSE:CI) from Outperform to Strong Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.81% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cigna is $356.11. The forecasts range from a low of $289.87 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 38.81% from its latest reported closing price of $256.54.

The projected annual revenue for Cigna is $195,727MM, an increase of 8.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $25.57.

Cigna Declares $1.23 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.23 per share ($4.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.12 per share.

At the current share price of $256.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.75%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 2.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 122.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Busey Wealth Management holds 47K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CI by 20.24% over the last quarter.

BRWAX - MFS Blended Research Growth Equity Fund A holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CI by 18.71% over the last quarter.

MXMVX - Great-West Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 93.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CI by 14.80% over the last quarter.

FZILX - Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund holds 101K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CI by 6.20% over the last quarter.

AQRNX - AQR Multi-Asset Fund Class N holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 58.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CI by 183.97% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2776 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cigna. This is an increase of 146 owner(s) or 5.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CI is 0.59%, a decrease of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.34% to 311,388K shares. The put/call ratio of CI is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cigna Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 175 million customer relationships throughout the world.

