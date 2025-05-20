Raymond James Upgrades Charter Communications (BIT:1CHTR)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Charter Communications (BIT:1CHTR) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.22% Downside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Charter Communications is €375.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of €242.83 to a high of €610.31. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.22% from its latest reported closing price of €380.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Charter Communications is 58,134MM, an increase of 5.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 45.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CHTR is 0.29%, an increase of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 133,343K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 11,506K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,547K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CHTR by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,080K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,730K shares , representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CHTR by 16.58% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 7,455K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,463K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CHTR by 9.54% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,830K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,469K shares , representing an increase of 28.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CHTR by 30.88% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 4,142K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,336K shares , representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CHTR by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.