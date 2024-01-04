Raymond James Upgrades Chart Industries (GTLS)

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) from Outperform to Strong Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.71% Upside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chart Industries is 193.10. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 46.71% from its latest reported closing price of 131.62.

The projected annual revenue for Chart Industries is 2,891MM, an increase of 4.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 946 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chart Industries. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 6.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTLS is 0.43%, an increase of 8.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 64,748K shares. The put/call ratio of GTLS is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,969K shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,091K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 6.40% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,644K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,847K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,031K shares, representing a decrease of 9.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 0.45% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,696K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares, representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 4.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,330K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 9.94% over the last quarter.

Chart Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Its unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. The company is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities.

