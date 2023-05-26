Raymond James Upgrades Centerspace (CSR)

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) from Underperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.46% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centerspace is 66.74. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.46% from its latest reported closing price of 57.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Centerspace is 276MM, an increase of 4.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

Centerspace Declares $0.73 Dividend

On March 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share ($2.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.73 per share.

At the current share price of $57.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.12%, the lowest has been 2.64%, and the highest has been 5.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centerspace. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSR is 0.10%, a decrease of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 13,440K shares. The put/call ratio of CSR is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,099K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 10.97% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 685K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 655K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares, representing a decrease of 60.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 91.93% over the last quarter.

Heitman Real Estate Securities holds 472K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 36.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 37.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 455K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 18.76% over the last quarter.

Centerspace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 79 apartment communities consisting of 14,275 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.