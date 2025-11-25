Raymond James Upgrades CDW (CDW)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for CDW (NasdaqGS:CDW) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.10% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for CDW is $187.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $149.48 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 32.10% from its latest reported closing price of $141.92 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CDW is 28,537MM, an increase of 29.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,643 funds or institutions reporting positions in CDW. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDW is 0.24%, an increase of 3.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 147,246K shares. The put/call ratio of CDW is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,235K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,180K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 4,156K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,053K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 10.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,738K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,702K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,678K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,630K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 56.28% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,906K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,853K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.