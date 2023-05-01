Raymond James Upgrades Carter Bank & Trust (CARE)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carter Bank & Trust is 17.17. The forecasts range from a low of 15.66 to a high of $20.48. The average price target represents an increase of 33.62% from its latest reported closing price of 12.85.

The projected annual revenue for Carter Bank & Trust is 190MM, an increase of 12.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carter Bank & Trust. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 7.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARE is 0.07%, a decrease of 26.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.68% to 11,107K shares. The put/call ratio of CARE is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,401K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 5.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 712K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 1.53% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 600K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 440K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 0.63% over the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 397K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Carter Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Martinsville, VA, Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia and trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CARE. The Bank has $4.1 billion in assets and 91 branches in Virginia and North Carolina.

