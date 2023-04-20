Raymond James Upgrades Capri Holdings (CPRI)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) from Outperform to Strong Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capri Holdings is $61.23. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.43% from its latest reported closing price of $45.21.

The projected annual revenue for Capri Holdings is $6,135MM, an increase of 6.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GMVAX - Goldman Sachs Small holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 15.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 42.39% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 399K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 34.67% over the last quarter.

SPTM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Total Stock Market ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 38.97% over the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 945K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 39.42% over the last quarter.

ALARX - Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Fund Class I holds 130K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing a decrease of 34.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 12.71% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 846 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capri Holdings. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 8.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRI is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 128,910K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRI is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

Capri Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA.

