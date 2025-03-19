Raymond James Upgrades Brighthouse Financial (BMV:BHF)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Brighthouse Financial (BMV:BHF) from Market Perform to Strong Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 719 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 8.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHF is 0.14%, an increase of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.32% to 95,334K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 6,670K shares representing 11.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 5,072K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,077K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 10.49% over the last quarter.

DME Capital Management holds 2,835K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,892K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 14.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,927K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 3.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,861K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,886K shares , representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.