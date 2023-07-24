Raymond James Upgrades Becton, Dickinson And (BDX)

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Becton, Dickinson And (NYSE:BDX) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.50% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Becton, Dickinson And is 292.65. The forecasts range from a low of 262.60 to a high of $319.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.50% from its latest reported closing price of 264.84.

The projected annual revenue for Becton, Dickinson And is 18,961MM, an increase of 0.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.06.

Becton, Dickinson And Declares $0.91 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share ($3.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.91 per share.

At the current share price of $264.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.33%, the lowest has been 1.11%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Becton, Dickinson And. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDX is 0.45%, a decrease of 8.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 287,053K shares. The put/call ratio of BDX is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,928K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,176K shares, representing a decrease of 21.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 25.60% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,826K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,012K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 86.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,789K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,615K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 8.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,625K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,593K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 9.29% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,319K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,574K shares, representing an increase of 32.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 35.35% over the last quarter.

Becton, Dickinson And Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care.

