Raymond James Upgrades Banc of California, Inc. - Preferred Stock (BANC.PRF)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Banc of California, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BANC.PRF) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banc of California, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANC.PRF is 0.93%, an increase of 25.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.37% to 3,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,968K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC.PRF by 2.09% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 585K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares , representing an increase of 51.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC.PRF by 85.16% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 209K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing a decrease of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC.PRF by 0.34% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 155K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares , representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC.PRF by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 125K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing a decrease of 10.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC.PRF by 13.42% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.