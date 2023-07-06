Raymond James Upgrades Associated Banc- (ASB)

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Associated Banc- (NYSE:ASB) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.55% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Associated Banc- is 20.29. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 23.55% from its latest reported closing price of 16.42.

The projected annual revenue for Associated Banc- is 1,426MM, an increase of 14.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.50.

Associated Banc- Declares $0.21 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $16.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.79%, the lowest has been 2.12%, and the highest has been 6.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated Banc-. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASB is 0.17%, a decrease of 18.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 143,155K shares. The put/call ratio of ASB is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,639K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,643K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 25.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,362K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,305K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 27.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,743K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,680K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 23.98% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,660K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,681K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 11.78% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,278K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares, representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 23.09% over the last quarter.

Associated Banc- Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Associated Banc-Corp is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC.

