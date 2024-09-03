Raymond James Upgrades Applied Optoelectronics (LSE:0HGV)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Applied Optoelectronics (LSE:0HGV) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Optoelectronics. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 20.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HGV is 0.10%, an increase of 40.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.45% to 35,704K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,157K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 53.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HGV by 77.05% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,375K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,439K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HGV by 46.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,343K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,335K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares , representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HGV by 38.70% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,161K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,467K shares , representing a decrease of 26.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HGV by 56.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.