Raymond James Upgrades Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Applied Optoelectronics (NasdaqGM:AAOI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.48% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Applied Optoelectronics is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.48% from its latest reported closing price of $12.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Optoelectronics is 285MM, an increase of 37.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Optoelectronics. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 18.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAOI is 0.10%, an increase of 41.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.93% to 35,704K shares. The put/call ratio of AAOI is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,157K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 53.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 77.05% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,375K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,439K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 46.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,343K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,335K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares , representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 38.70% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,161K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,467K shares , representing a decrease of 26.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 56.00% over the last quarter.

Applied Optoelectronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China.

