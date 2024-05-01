Raymond James Upgrades American Tower (AMT)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.56% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for American Tower is 232.56. The forecasts range from a low of 197.96 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.56% from its latest reported closing price of 171.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Tower is 11,756MM, an increase of 4.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,913 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Tower. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMT is 0.71%, an increase of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 506,994K shares. The put/call ratio of AMT is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,827K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,216K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 16,441K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,857K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 19.80% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,824K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,984K shares , representing an increase of 17.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 48.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,638K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,510K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 18.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,389K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,201K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 17.89% over the last quarter.

American Tower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 186,000 communications sites.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.