Raymond James Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.74% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for American Homes 4 Rent is $35.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.26 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.74% from its latest reported closing price of $31.90 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for American Homes 4 Rent is 1,841MM, a decrease of 1.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Homes 4 Rent. This is an decrease of 408 owner(s) or 46.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMH is 0.09%, an increase of 75.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.52% to 370,740K shares. The put/call ratio of AMH is 2.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 28,685K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company.

Norges Bank holds 22,139K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Principal Financial Group holds 18,937K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,811K shares , representing an increase of 16.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 44.37% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 14,626K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,552K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,356K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 51.78% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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