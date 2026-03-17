Raymond James Upgrades Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.09% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Alpine Income Property Trust is $21.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.09% from its latest reported closing price of $18.82 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Alpine Income Property Trust is 63MM, an increase of 4.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Income Property Trust. This is an decrease of 95 owner(s) or 38.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINE is 0.03%, an increase of 61.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.33% to 8,425K shares. The put/call ratio of PINE is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sound Income Strategies holds 1,216K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,126K shares , representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 23.21% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 464K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares , representing a decrease of 49.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 442K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 93.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 1,672.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 323K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 38.57% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 264K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares , representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 13.90% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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