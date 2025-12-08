Raymond James Upgrades Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN)

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.24% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allison Transmission Holdings is $98.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $132.82. The average price target represents an increase of 6.24% from its latest reported closing price of $92.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allison Transmission Holdings is 3,339MM, an increase of 8.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,033 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allison Transmission Holdings. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 5.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALSN is 0.23%, an increase of 6.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 100,822K shares. The put/call ratio of ALSN is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,034K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,959K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,847K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,932K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 19.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,697K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 10.99% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,584K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,344K shares , representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,439K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 17.90% over the last quarter.

