Raymond James Upgrades Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Allegiant Travel (NasdaqGS:ALGT) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.03% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allegiant Travel is $99.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 79.03% from its latest reported closing price of $55.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allegiant Travel is 3,093MM, an increase of 23.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegiant Travel. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGT is 0.18%, an increase of 38.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.52% to 19,804K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGT is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 1,018K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 77.57% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 948K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 72.32% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 929K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares , representing an increase of 14.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 103.73% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 579K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 73.32% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 564K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares , representing an increase of 12.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 94.03% over the last quarter.

Allegiant Travel Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Allegiant Travel Company operates as a leisure travel company. The Company offers flight transport, hotel booking, car rentals, travel management, and other related services. Allegiant Travel serves customers worldwide.

