Raymond James Upgrades Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) from Outperform to Strong Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.34% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alignment Healthcare is 9.75. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 47.34% from its latest reported closing price of 6.62.

The projected annual revenue for Alignment Healthcare is 1,751MM, an increase of 7.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alignment Healthcare. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALHC is 0.07%, a decrease of 26.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 168,138K shares. The put/call ratio of ALHC is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 60,993K shares representing 32.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warburg Pincus holds 17,923K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,577K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,642K shares, representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,966K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 3,800K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

