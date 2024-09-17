Raymond James Upgrades Alerus Financial (ALRS)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Alerus Financial (NasdaqCM:ALRS) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.57% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alerus Financial is $24.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.57% from its latest reported closing price of $21.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alerus Financial is 240MM, an increase of 46.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alerus Financial. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALRS is 0.07%, an increase of 6.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 10,680K shares. The put/call ratio of ALRS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alerus Financial Na holds 2,134K shares representing 10.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,257K shares , representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRS by 16.10% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 544K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 538K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 449K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRS by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 400K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRS by 53.96% over the last quarter.

Alerus Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.

