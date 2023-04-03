Raymond James Upgrades Alaska Air Group (ALK)

On April 3, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from Outperform to Strong Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.83% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alaska Air Group is $63.29. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 50.83% from its latest reported closing price of $41.96.

The projected annual revenue for Alaska Air Group is $10,352MM, an increase of 7.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.01.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 6,956K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,469K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 30.25% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 4,700K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,370K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 3.61% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,290K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,459K shares, representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,846K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,813K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 2.16% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 3,676K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,765K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 0.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1071 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alaska Air Group. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALK is 0.16%, a decrease of 4.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.28% to 127,659K shares. The put/call ratio of ALK is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

Alaska Air Group Background Information

Alaska Air Group is an airline holding company based in SeaTac, Washington, United States. The group owns two certificated airlines, Alaska Airlines, a mainline carrier, and Horizon Air, a regional carrier. Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America. The airline provides essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, while emphasizing Next-Level Care. Alaska is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide with Alaska and its Global Partners. On March 31, 2021, Alaska will officially become a member of the oneworld global alliance.

