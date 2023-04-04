Raymond James Upgrades AeroVironment (AVAV)

On April 4, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from Outperform to Strong Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.03% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for AeroVironment is $107.61. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.03% from its latest reported closing price of $91.95.

The projected annual revenue for AeroVironment is $525MM, an increase of 7.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.44.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,852K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 5.38% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 1,453K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 763K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing a decrease of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 762K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 842K shares, representing a decrease of 10.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 760K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 58.13% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in AeroVironment. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAV is 0.21%, an increase of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 25,802K shares. The put/call ratio of AVAV is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

AeroVironment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AeroVironmentprovides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers.

