Raymond James Says Client Assets Rose 13% In November

Raymond James Financial, on Dec.22, reported that its client assets in November increased 13% to $993.3 billion year-on-year, primarily driven by activity in equity markets. The company's financial assets under management grew by 10% to $163.8 billion for the period.

“The investment banking pipeline remains healthy and institutional fixed income activity continues to be strong.” said Raymond James Financial (RJF) CEO Paul Reilly.

Net loans at Raymond James Bank rose by 3% to $21.6 billion. The clients’ domestic cash sweep balance rose by 58% to $58.8 billion.

On Dec. 16, JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan reiterated a Buy rating to on RJF stock and raised the price target from $92 to $106.

Ryan said the "constructive" market backdrop should yield a "strong quarter" among the majority of his capital markets stocks, while he also sees momentum heading into 2021. (See RJF stock analysis on TipRanks)

From the rest of the Street, the stock scores a cautiously optimistic analyst consensus of a Moderate Buy based on 3 Buys and 2 Holds. The average analyst price target of $105.60 implies upside potential of close to 13% at current levels.

Related News:

Air Lease Delivers Airbus Plane To Peach Aviation; Shares Fall 3%

Four Corners Property Trust Buys Properties Worth $14.5M; Shares Rise

Converge Technology Snaps Up Vivvo Application; Shares Rise 5%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.