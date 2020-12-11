Raymond James (RJF) to Buy NWPS Holdings, Enhance Offerings

Raymond James RJF recently entered into an agreement to acquire NWPS Holdings, Inc. Terms of the deal, likely to conclude before Dec 31, 2020, have not been disclosed.

The Seattle, WA-based NWPS Holdings specializes in retirement plan administration, consulting, actuarial and administration services. It has more than 400,000 participants and manages more than $35 billion in plan assets.

Post-acquisition, NWPS Holdings' 160 employees will continue working at the current locations and under the same brand name. Its leadership team, including Tim Wulfekuhle, president and chief executive officer (CEO), will become part of the Raymond James Private Client Group. This will further enhance the offerings of Raymond James' Institutional Fiduciary Solutions department.

Scott Curtis, president of Raymond James’ Private Client Group, said “We’re confident our advisors will benefit from NWPS’s excellence in this area, and that advisors considering Raymond James will find the capability compelling. Along with our industry leading technology solutions, focus on service and financial planning expertise, Raymond James continues to set a high bar.”

The acquisition is anticipated to be value accretive to Raymond James as the new solutions created by this year's Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act (SECURE) will broaden the investable market for employees looking to manage their retirements.

In the past year, shares of Raymond James have appreciated 3.7%, underperforming the 18.1% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Currently, Raymond James carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

