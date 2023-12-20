Raymond James (RJF) Rides on Buyouts, Expenses Keep Rising

Raymond James Financial, Inc.'s RJF inorganic expansion activities, solid balance sheet position and the Private Client Group (“PCG”) segment’s robust performance are expected to keep aiding its financials. However, the volatile nature of the investment banking (IB) business and mounting expenses are headwinds.



Raymond James’ successful business expansion in Europe and Canada over the years positions it well for growth. In September 2023, the company acquired Canada-based Solus Trust Company Limited. In fiscal 2022, the company acquired SumRidge Partners, TriState Capital Holdings and the U.K.-based Charles Stanley Group PLC. These, along with past several acquisitions, continue to be accretive and support its financials. Management is aiming for many such acquisitions to bolster its PCG and Asset Management segments driven by a robust balance sheet position.



The PCG segment remains a standout performer for the company. Net revenues in the segment have witnessed a CAGR of 15.9% over the last three fiscal years (2020-2023). The acquisition of the U.S. Private Client Services unit of Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in 2016 added a significant amount of client assets to the segment's balance sheet, thereby further supporting its performance. We project the segment’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 5.3% by fiscal 2026.



In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 11%, outperforming the industry's growth of 9.6%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Yet, the current heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties are likely to weigh on RJF’s IB performance in the near term. In fiscal 2022, the company’s IB revenues declined 4%, while in fiscal 2023, it plunged 41%. The company’s heavy reliance on the IB business, which is closely tied to the volatile performance of the capital market, is worrisome. We project IB revenues to slip 4.7% in fiscal 2024.



Also, rising expenses remain a major challenge for the company. Its non-interest expenses registered a CAGR of 10.4% over the last three fiscal years (2010-2023). Regulatory changes, inorganic expansion efforts and a highly competitive environment will likely lead to a further increase in expenses in the quarters ahead. We expect total non-interest expenses to witness a CAGR of 5.9% by fiscal 2026.

Finance Stocks Worth a Look

A couple of better-ranked stocks from the finance space are Tradeweb Markets TW and Arrow Financial Corporation AROW. At present, both TW and AROW sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tradeweb’s current-year earnings has remained unchanged at $1.19 over the past 30 days. TW’s shares have gained 10% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arrow Financial’s 2023 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.81 over the past 30 days. In the past three months, shares of AROW have jumped 70.6%.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.