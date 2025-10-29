Raymond James Reiterates Visa (V) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Raymond James reiterated coverage of Visa (NYSE:V) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.77% Upside

As of October 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Visa is $401.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $307.25 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.77% from its latest reported closing price of $346.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Visa is 42,585MM, an increase of 6.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visa. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to V is 1.18%, an increase of 8.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 1,731,692K shares. The put/call ratio of V is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,593K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,026K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 8.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,317K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,636K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 43,097K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,029K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,163K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,686K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 24,599K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,403K shares , representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 4.46% over the last quarter.

