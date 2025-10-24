Raymond James Reiterates Valero Energy (VLO) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Raymond James reiterated coverage of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.50% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Valero Energy is $173.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $135.56 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.50% from its latest reported closing price of $171.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Valero Energy is 106,588MM, a decrease of 8.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valero Energy. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLO is 0.28%, an increase of 8.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 303,364K shares. The put/call ratio of VLO is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 11,725K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,438K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,643K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,795K shares , representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 0.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,074K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,941K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 7.98% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 9,045K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,435K shares , representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 9.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,890K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,796K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 8.61% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

