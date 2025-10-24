Stocks
TCBK

Raymond James Reiterates TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Outperform Recommendation

October 24, 2025 — 08:03 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Raymond James reiterated coverage of TriCo Bancshares (NasdaqGS:TCBK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.18% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TriCo Bancshares is $48.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.18% from its latest reported closing price of $43.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TriCo Bancshares is 493MM, an increase of 23.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriCo Bancshares. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBK is 0.16%, an increase of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 27,925K shares. TCBK / TriCo Bancshares Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of TCBK is 4.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,726K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599K shares , representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 83.31% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,068K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 1,047K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 2.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 854K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 819K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 52.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for TriCo Bancshares-> Find out what the Options Markets think of TriCo Bancshares-> See our take on TriCo Bancshares Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TCBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.