Raymond James Reiterates Techtarget (TTGT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Raymond James reiterated coverage of Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.03% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Techtarget is 34.42. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.03% from its latest reported closing price of 27.10.

The projected annual revenue for Techtarget is 312MM, an increase of 17.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Techtarget. This is a decrease of 54 owner(s) or 11.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTGT is 0.08%, a decrease of 37.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.00% to 29,317K shares. The put/call ratio of TTGT is 4.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,820K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 57.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,813K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,942K shares, representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 22.07% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 1,787K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares, representing an increase of 23.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 191.61% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 1,345K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 22.23% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,212K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Techtarget Background Information



TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world. TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney.

