Raymond James Reiterates ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James reiterated coverage of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ServisFirst Bancshares is $65.79. The forecasts range from a low of $60.10 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 27.13% from its latest reported closing price of $51.75.

The projected annual revenue for ServisFirst Bancshares is $570MM, an increase of 25.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.12.

ServisFirst Bancshares Declares $0.28 Dividend

On March 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $51.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.50%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Oaks Capital holds 44K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 14.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 21.58% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 120K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brinker Capital Investments holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 19.01% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,260K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 19.07% over the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServisFirst Bancshares. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFBS is 0.22%, a decrease of 17.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 41,261K shares. The put/call ratio of SFBS is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

ServisFirst Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota and Tampa Bay, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina.

