Raymond James Reiterates Mohawk Industries (MHK) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Raymond James reiterated coverage of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.62% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mohawk Industries is $140.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $123.22 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.62% from its latest reported closing price of $131.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mohawk Industries is 12,103MM, an increase of 13.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,037 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mohawk Industries. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHK is 0.20%, an increase of 2.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 61,275K shares. The put/call ratio of MHK is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,512K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,626K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 20.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,957K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares , representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,820K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares , representing an increase of 21.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 83.07% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,717K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 12.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,687K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares , representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 11.96% over the last quarter.

