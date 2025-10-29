Raymond James Reiterates Merchants Bancorp - Preferred Stock (MBINN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Raymond James reiterated coverage of Merchants Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NasdaqCM:MBINN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.48% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Merchants Bancorp - Preferred Stock is $25.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.41 to a high of $28.10. The average price target represents an increase of 25.48% from its latest reported closing price of $20.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Merchants Bancorp - Preferred Stock is 509MM, a decrease of 14.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merchants Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBINN is 0.27%, an increase of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.24% to 1,180K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 635K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares , representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBINN by 7.80% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 305K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBINN by 4.74% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 223K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBINN by 2.58% over the last quarter.

PRVBX - Versatile Bond Portfolio Class I holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IPPP - Preferred-Plus ETF holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

