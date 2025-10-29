Raymond James Reiterates Merchants Bancorp - Preferred Stock (MBINL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Raymond James reiterated coverage of Merchants Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NasdaqCM:MBINL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.29% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Merchants Bancorp - Preferred Stock is $29.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.85 to a high of $31.53. The average price target represents an increase of 25.29% from its latest reported closing price of $23.85 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merchants Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBINL is 0.56%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.63% to 2,309K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 795K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares , representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBINL by 5.07% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 744K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares , representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBINL by 11.58% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 357K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares , representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBINL by 5.08% over the last quarter.

KIFYX - Westwood Salient Select Income Fund Institutional Shares holds 196K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares , representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBINL by 4.85% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 164K shares.

