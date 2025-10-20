Raymond James Reiterates Matador Resources (MTDR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Raymond James reiterated coverage of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.69% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Matador Resources is $67.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 54.69% from its latest reported closing price of $43.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Matador Resources is 3,373MM, a decrease of 3.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,048 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matador Resources. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTDR is 0.32%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 144,114K shares. The put/call ratio of MTDR is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,792K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,783K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 11.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,637K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,556K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 14.77% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,538K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,499K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,335K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares , representing an increase of 31.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 32.69% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,760K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 14.19% over the last quarter.

