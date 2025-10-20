Raymond James Reiterates LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Raymond James reiterated coverage of LENZ Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:LENZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.69% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for LENZ Therapeutics is $50.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.69% from its latest reported closing price of $36.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LENZ Therapeutics is 13MM, an increase of 150.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in LENZ Therapeutics. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 12.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LENZ is 0.54%, an increase of 13.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.24% to 26,532K shares. The put/call ratio of LENZ is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 4,179K shares representing 14.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Falcon Edge Capital holds 3,612K shares representing 12.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 1,717K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares , representing an increase of 11.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LENZ by 20.70% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,123K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares , representing an increase of 52.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LENZ by 116.54% over the last quarter.

72 Investment Holdings holds 1,018K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

