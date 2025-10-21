Raymond James Reiterates Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock (HBANP) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Raymond James reiterated coverage of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:HBANP) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.53% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock is $21.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.23 to a high of $25.74. The average price target represents an increase of 17.53% from its latest reported closing price of $18.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock is 8,243MM, an increase of 10.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBANP is 0.20%, an increase of 4.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.37% to 3,932K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,583K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares , representing a decrease of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBANP by 4.93% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 784K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares , representing an increase of 48.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBANP by 86.54% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 766K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBANP by 3.22% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 325K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares , representing a decrease of 11.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBANP by 8.94% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 230K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing a decrease of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBANP by 0.27% over the last quarter.

