Raymond James Reiterates Construction Partners (ROAD) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Raymond James reiterated coverage of Construction Partners (NasdaqGS:ROAD) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.36% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Construction Partners is $123.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $135.45. The average price target represents an increase of 1.36% from its latest reported closing price of $122.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Construction Partners is 1,789MM, a decrease of 27.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Construction Partners. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 7.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROAD is 0.37%, an increase of 11.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.61% to 62,067K shares. The put/call ratio of ROAD is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,634K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,454K shares , representing a decrease of 31.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 10.45% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,554K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,592K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 1.57% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 2,165K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares , representing a decrease of 13.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 38.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,522K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 35.44% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,486K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares , representing a decrease of 11.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROAD by 31.01% over the last quarter.

