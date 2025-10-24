Raymond James Reiterates Cass Information Systems (CASS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Raymond James reiterated coverage of Cass Information Systems (NasdaqGS:CASS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.34% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cass Information Systems is $51.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.34% from its latest reported closing price of $39.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cass Information Systems is 232MM, an increase of 4.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cass Information Systems. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASS is 0.11%, an increase of 2.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.36% to 9,953K shares. The put/call ratio of CASS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tributary Capital Management holds 551K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares , representing an increase of 48.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASS by 37.80% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 468K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASS by 3.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 426K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASS by 7.47% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 346K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 345K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares , representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASS by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.